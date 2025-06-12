‘I think someone is dead:’ 911 audio details moments following fatal Strip shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday released more than 80 minutes of calls between dispatchers and witnesses who reported seeing the double-fatal shooting outside the Bellagio hotel-casino on Sunday.

Manuel Ruiz, arrested in connection with the livestreamed killing of two people in front of the Bellagio fountains, is led into a courtroom for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police are on scene after a shooting Near the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on June 8, 2025. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Newly released 911 audio illustrates the chaotic moments that unfolded after a deadly shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday released more than 80 minutes of calls between dispatchers and witnesses who reported seeing a man, later identified as Manuel Ruiz, allegedly pull out a handgun and open fire on 44-year-old Rodney Finley and 43-year-old Tanisha Finley outside the Bellagio at about 10:40 p.m. Ruiz allegedly fled the scene and turned himself in to law enforcement on Monday.

One caller informed dispatchers they heard several gunshots in the vicinity and reported they saw one of the victims receiving emergency aid.

“I think someone is dead because they’re doing CPR,” a woman told the operator.

Dispatchers began receiving calls at 10:41 p.m., according to the call audio, with people reporting gunshots just outside the Bellagio fountains.

“I heard the gunshots, then I saw a lot of people run southbound,” one caller stated.

Ruiz told police that he and Rodney Finley were rival content creators on YouTube and had an ongoing dispute that dated back to 2023. He appeared Thursday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court, where he faces counts of open murder.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters Thursday prosecutors may seek the death penalty against Ruiz, who has claimed he was acting in self-defense, even though no guns were found at the scene and he fled after the shooting, according to police.

But an arrest report released Tuesday, along with the audio publicized by police Thursday, illustrates a contrast from Ruiz’s account.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.