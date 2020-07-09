ICE detainees bear brunt of COVID-19 spike in Nye County jails

As of Thursday, nearly 77 percent of infected inmates at the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump were U.S. Immigration and Customs enforcement detainees, new data show.

Tonopah jail is seen in a photo from 2019. (Pahrump Valley Times)

Immigration detainees have been the hardest hit by a recent COVID-19 outbreak within the inmate population at the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump, according to county and federal data.

As of Thursday morning, 30 inmates at the agency’s main detention center in Pahrump had been infected with the respiratory illness, 25 of whom tested positive on Tuesday. Of the infected inmates, at least 23 —or nearly 77 percent — were U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees, according to the federal agency. None has died.

The number of ICE detainees held by the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Pahrump jail’s current daily population average, wasn’t known Thursday. But across all ICE facilities, the agency, on average, has about 50,165 people in its custody daily. In December 2016, the Pahrump detention center was averaging a daily inmate population of 180, according to audit reports.

Arnold Knightly, a spokesman for Nye County, confirmed ICE detainees are included in both the official Pahrump case count — 156 as of Thursday morning — and county numbers, which reached 181 cases.

A request for comment from ICE was not returned on Thursday, though the federal agency previously said that detainees being processed into a facility will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, as well as risk of exposure, including recent travel prior to arrest. Those with a fever or symptoms will be isolated and screened by medical staff, while detainees who may have been exposed to the illness will be housed separately from the general population. Whether those procedures are in place at the Pahrump jail is unknown.

About two hours north of the Pahrump jail, a Sheriff’s Office holding facility in Tonopah also saw a spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday among its inmates, with seven individuals having tested positive for the virus. Those were the first cases of the disease among inmates at the facility, according to Nye County COVID-19 statistics.

As of Thursday morning, there were just 11 cases total in Tonopah, meaning the infected inmates account for more than 60 percent of the town’s cases.

It is not clear when the first coronavirus case in the Pahrump jail’s inmate population was detected, though the first positive staff member case was reported on April 18. A second jail employee tested positive two days later. Capt. David Boruchowitz, who oversees the Sheriff’s Office detention centers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Following the first case, the Sheriff’s Office said it had placed its facilities on lockdown and adjusted staff scheduling, vowing to test every inmate and staff member. An update on the status of testing was not available Thursday.

By April 21, after the second staffer tested positive, the agency’s facilities had shifted to a “modified lockdown,” in which inmates were allowed time out of their cells only with their cellmates. Common areas were being disinfected between each cell release, and all staff and inmates were “wearing personal protective equipment to minimize exposure,” the agency said at the time.

The agency’s detention center and holding facilities are inspected on a quarterly basis by a member of the Nye County Board of County Commissioners, the Sheriff’s Office and Nye County Emergency Management.

According to an audit published in 2016, the most recent report available on the agency’s website, inspectors found “deficiencies during the year which included building leaks, plumbing leaks, missing equipment, air condition and heater vent cleaning issues and possible air quality issues.”

The audit did not further details the possible air quality issues or corrective actions taken by the agency.

Since the onset of the pandemic, health officials at all levels — local, state and national — have characterized frequent hand-washing as a powerful preventative measure against the virus. Though a status update was not available Thursday, the 2016 audit report shows there were no bathroom facilities within four of the Pahrump detention center’s booking cells.

State administrative codes require lavatories be provided in each jail cell, and “inmates must have access twenty-four hours a day,” the audit states. At the time, the Sheriff’s Office said in its corrective action plan that it would research “the best method for this construction project.”

