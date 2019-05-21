Idaho teen in Amber Alert found safe near Phoenix

A missing Idaho girl, the subject of an Amber Alert, was found safe Tuesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Sandra Rios-Chavez (missingkids.org)

Miguel Rodriguez-Perez (missingkids.org)

Sandra Rios-Chavez, 17, of Jerome County, Idaho, was found just after 1 a.m., Arizona DOT posted on Twitter.

Authorities near Surprise, Arizona, were searching for the occupants of a vehicle thought to be the subject of an Amber Alert out of Idaho, police said. Rios-Chavez was believed to have been abducted by Miguel Rodriguez-Perez on Sunday, according to an Amber Alert issued for her.

Surprise Police Department officers found a black 2015 Audi A4 matching the description of the vehicle on Monday night, police spokesman Sgt. Tim Klarkowski said. Officers tried pulling it over, but the driver took off. The car was found a short time later abandoned in a field, he said.

Surprise is about 20 miles from Phoenix.

Rodriguez-Perez is in custody, the Arizona DOT tweeted.

