49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Crime

Illinois fugitive arrested in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2021 - 5:26 pm
 
Illinois fugitive Kyle Reddick, 27, was arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday. (Galesburg Police De ...
Illinois fugitive Kyle Reddick, 27, was arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday. (Galesburg Police Department)

An Illinois fugitive was arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday on four counts of attempted murder, according to a Facebook post from an Illinois police department.

Kyle Reddick, 27, was wanted in connection with a Jan. 1 shooting in Galesburg, Illinois.

According to the Galesburg Police Department, four people inside a vehicle were shot that morning. The vehicle was parked in the driveway of a private residence, the department said, and the shots came from the front of the residence.

The victims drove themselves to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries, and the department said in a Jan. 6 post that all four were expected to survive.

A warrant was put out for Reddick’s arrest after the shooting.

It’s unclear if Reddick had a connection to Las Vegas. Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said Sunday that local U.S. Marshals Service deputies assisted in the case.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Landlords bear financial burden of eviction moratoriums for renters
Landlords bear financial burden of eviction moratoriums for renters
2
Snow may be coming to Las Vegas; Henderson sees 2 days of rain
Snow may be coming to Las Vegas; Henderson sees 2 days of rain
3
LETTER: Biden inauguration editorial cartoon was a low blow
LETTER: Biden inauguration editorial cartoon was a low blow
4
Multiple sources point to new optimism for Las Vegas tourism
Multiple sources point to new optimism for Las Vegas tourism
5
Mother, daughter discussed alcohol dangers before teen girl’s death
Mother, daughter discussed alcohol dangers before teen girl’s death
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST