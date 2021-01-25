Illinois fugitive arrested in Las Vegas
Kyle Reddick, 27, was wanted in connection with a Jan. 1 shooting in Galesburg, Illinois.
An Illinois fugitive was arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday on four counts of attempted murder, according to a Facebook post from an Illinois police department.
Kyle Reddick, 27, was wanted in connection with a Jan. 1 shooting in Galesburg, Illinois.
According to the Galesburg Police Department, four people inside a vehicle were shot that morning. The vehicle was parked in the driveway of a private residence, the department said, and the shots came from the front of the residence.
The victims drove themselves to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries, and the department said in a Jan. 6 post that all four were expected to survive.
A warrant was put out for Reddick’s arrest after the shooting.
It’s unclear if Reddick had a connection to Las Vegas. Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said Sunday that local U.S. Marshals Service deputies assisted in the case.
Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.