‘I’m terrified … Someone come quick’: Woman called 911 before kids found in cage

Amanda Stamper, 33, was hiding in the stock room of a Walgreens on West Flamingo Road when an employee called the Metropolitan Police Department on June 12.

Amanda Stamper told a Walgreens employee she was hiding in the stock room because her husband was beating children and going to kill her, according to 911 audio released by the Metropolitan Police Department. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amanda Stamper, left, gets emotional as she enters the same courtroom that her husband, Travis Doss, is in on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. Stamper and Doss are charged with multiple child abuse charges after police found two children locked inside of a dog kennel. Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers would later find two bruised children locked in a dog kennel at the couple’s nearby apartment.

A Walgreens employee on West Flamingo Road called police around 8 a.m. June 12 to report a woman in her stock room.

“She says her husband is trying to kill her,” the employee told police.

Stamper took the phone from the employee and said her husband, 31-year-old Travis Doss, had threatened to kill her and hurt their children. He was parked outside the drug store in a white Dodge Challenger, she said, and asked her to go in the drug store and put money on a card.

She said Doss had her phone and her 2-year-old in the car.

“I’m just terrified right now,” Stamper said. “I need somebody to come here quick.”

Stamper said she slept in a car the night before with her 2-year-old daughter, while Doss and his children were in their apartment near Valley View Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

Stamper were arrested at their apartment and later indicted on seven counts of child abuse.

Arrest reports for Stamper and Doss detailed the belts, extension cords and a skillet Doss was accused of using to beat six children, aged 6 to 12. The couple told police that Doss had locked two boys in a kennel for stealing food, the arrest reports said.

The skillet had dents in it from the children’s heads, Stamper told police.

One of the children kept in the kennel had eyes that were black and swollen shut, bruises on his body, police said. The child was extremely malnourished, anemic, needed a blood transfusion and both of his kidneys were enlarged. A doctor told police he would have died had he not been taken to University Medical Center, while a nurse informed police that “this is the worst case of abuse she has seen in 13 years,” the report said.

“I really love this guy but I can’t do this anymore,” Stamper said on the phone with police. “I’ve never seen this stuff happen in my whole life.”

She did not detail what abuse was happening until after police had seen the apartment, according to the report and audio.

In an interview with the Review-Journal Tuesday, Stamper said she had tried to stand up for the children before, but Doss would physically abuse her as well. She said she was scared for her life and the children.

Stamper and Doss are scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday.

