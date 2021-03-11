51°F
Crime

Incident near Las Vegas elementary school draws large police presence

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2021 - 9:55 am
 
Police investigate an incident involving Clark County School District police at George E. Harris Elementary school in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye.

Law enforcement officers responded Thursday morning to an incident involving Clark County School District police in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

At least 20 police officers and an ambulance were observed on the 3800 block of East Cherokee Avenue, near George Harris Elementary School. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed the incident was being investigated by school district police.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

