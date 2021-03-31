Indictment charges company with conspiring to suppress nurse wages

A federal grand jury in Las Vegas has charged a health care staffing company and a former manager with engaging in a conspiracy to fix nurses’ wages.

A federal grand jury in Las Vegas indicted a health care staffing company and a former manager Tuesday after prosecutors accused them of engaging in a conspiracy with a competitor to fix nurses’ wages.

The grand jury is charging VDA OC LLC, which was formerly Advantage On Call LLC, and its former manager Ryan Hee of Las Vegas.

Advantage was one of two companies providing contract nursing services to the Clark County School District during the alleged conspiracy from October 2016 through July 2017, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release.

