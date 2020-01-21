Infant found dead in North Las Vegas dumpster

Police are investigating after a baby boy was discovered in a North Las Vegas dumpster on Sunday morning.

The dumpsters where a dead baby was found on Sunday morning at the 2500 block of Carroll Street, seen pictured on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The dumpsters where a dead baby was found on Sunday morning at the 2500 block of Carroll Street, seen pictured on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The dumpsters where a dead baby was found on Sunday morning at the 2500 block of Carroll Street, seen pictured on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating after a baby boy was discovered in a North Las Vegas dumpster on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Carroll Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, just before 9 a.m. and found a boy between 1 and 6 months old in an alley dumpster, spokesman Eric Leavitt said. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy didn’t have any physical injuries, Leavitt said, and the Clark County coroner’s office will release his identity and cause and manner of death.

“Detectives need the public’s help in this investigation and are asking citizens to check on their child, grandchild or nephew to make sure they are in good health,” Leavitt said in a statement.

Anyone with information can contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

In August 2015, a 2-month-old, Jessica Henderson was found dead in a dumpster. The coroner’s office said she died of asphyxiation, and her death was ruled a homicide. The girl’s father, Mason Henderson, was charged with murder.

Henderson, now 28, pleaded guilty in February 2016 to murder. He is serving a sentence of 20 to 50 years at the Lovelock Correctional Center.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.