Infant poisoned by meth also had COVID-19. Police are investigating.

Las Vegas police are investigating after an infant who was infected with COVID-19 died in December of methamphetamine toxicity.

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of an infant in December who had toxic levels of methamphetamine in her system and also was infected with COVID-19.

Gianna Asselta was a month old when she died on Dec. 4 at a Las Vegas Valley home, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. She died of methamphetamine toxicity, but a significant condition in her death was the COVID-19 infection, it said.

The coroner’s office classified the infant’s manner of death as “undetermined,” meaning the agency could not determine if it was an accident, homicide or natural death.

The Metropolitan Police Department declined to release records regarding Gianna’s death, citing an open investigation.

According to a Department of Family Services’ report, the Clark County Fire Department was called to Gianna’s home on Dec. 4 in response to a 911 call reporting an “unresponsive infant.” Gianna was pronounced dead when first responders arrived.

Child Protective Services had investigated abuse allegations against Gianna’s family or household, according to the Department of Family Services’ report.

In August 2017, October 2017 and March 2018, Child Protective Services received reports regarding the family that alleged abuse, but all the allegations were determined to be unsubstantiated and the cases were closed, the report shows.

On June 2018, the agency was notified of alleged abuse, which prompted “court action,” according to the report. In July 2018 the case was dismissed after the child was placed with “the nonoffending parent,” the report said.

The agency received another report alleging abuse on the day that Gianna died, and the case was open at the time of her death, according to the Department of Family Services’ report.

Further information was not immediately available.

