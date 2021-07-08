113°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Crime

Infant’s manner of death unknown; father’s murder charge stands

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2021 - 4:06 pm
 
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Clark County coroner’s office was unable to determine the manner of death for a 2-month-old girl who died in September.

Emiliana Childers died Sept. 1 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a subdural hemorrhage and a hypoxic ischemic brain injury, according to the coroner’s office.

The baby was admitted to the hospital Aug. 29 after doctors said she was suffering from a traumatic shaking that led to several brain bleeds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The baby’s biological father, Luther Childers, 22, was arrested that day and booked on charges of open murder and child abuse.

“(Childers) stated there were no accidents with any of the children and he did not cause these injuries,” police said in the arrest report.

It was unclear how many children Childers was referencing, but a child fatality disclosure from the Department of Family Services said Child Protective Services had two prior allegations of abuse related to the family, both from July 18.

One claim was found unsubstantiated while the other was substantiated, according to the disclosure.

Childers still faces one count of open murder and two counts of child abuse. A trial date has not yet been set in District Court.

He also is facing a count of child abuse in a separate District Court case, which is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 11.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas magazine publisher/media veteran Blue Ash dies
Las Vegas magazine publisher/media veteran Blue Ash dies
2
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
3
Las Vegas home prices most overvalued in US, report says
Las Vegas home prices most overvalued in US, report says
4
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
5
Las Vegas officer dies from COVID-19
Las Vegas officer dies from COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST