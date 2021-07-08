Infant’s manner of death unknown; father’s murder charge stands

The Clark County coroner’s office was unable to determine the manner of death for a 2-month-old girl who died in September.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Emiliana Childers died Sept. 1 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a subdural hemorrhage and a hypoxic ischemic brain injury, according to the coroner’s office.

The baby was admitted to the hospital Aug. 29 after doctors said she was suffering from a traumatic shaking that led to several brain bleeds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The baby’s biological father, Luther Childers, 22, was arrested that day and booked on charges of open murder and child abuse.

“(Childers) stated there were no accidents with any of the children and he did not cause these injuries,” police said in the arrest report.

It was unclear how many children Childers was referencing, but a child fatality disclosure from the Department of Family Services said Child Protective Services had two prior allegations of abuse related to the family, both from July 18.

One claim was found unsubstantiated while the other was substantiated, according to the disclosure.

Childers still faces one count of open murder and two counts of child abuse. A trial date has not yet been set in District Court.

He also is facing a count of child abuse in a separate District Court case, which is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 11.

