Injured, abandoned child found in downtown Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Club is seen at 18 East Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas in this screenshot. (Google)

A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday after city officials found her injured and abandoned on Fremont Street.

City officials received reports at about 3:30 p.m. that a child was abandoned on Fremont Street, near the Las Vegas Club , city communications spokesman Jace Radke said.

A city marshal responded and relayed the information to the Metropolitan Police Department, police said. Around 4 p.m. Metro responded, and the child was taken to University Medical Center.

The child had suffered injuries that Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer called “suspicious.”

No other details were immediately available.

18 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101