Inmate, 71, dies at Nevada prison infirmary

John Henry Riley (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 71-year-old inmate died in a Southern Nevada prison on Saturday, the state Department of Corrections said.

John Henry Riley died in his cell in the High Desert State Prison’s infirmary Saturday morning, the department said. Riley arrived at the prison, located about 30 miles north of Las Vegas, on Nov. 8.

He was committed from Clark County and sentenced to a year to two years and 10 months in prison, the department said. Riley pleaded guilty to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm on June 8, court records show.

An autopsy will be scheduled with the Clark County coroner’s office, which will determine Riley’s cause and manner of death.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.