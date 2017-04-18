Inmate, 74, dies in Carson City prison

Francisco Serrato (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate serving time in Carson City died early Sunday, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.

Francisco Javier Serrato, 74, died about 2:45 a.m. in the Regional Medical Facility at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, according to the department.

Serrato was committed from Clark County on May 5, 2010. He was serving a sentence of 72 to 250 months for attempted sexual assault with a victim younger than 16 and for attempted lewdness with a minor, according to the department.

The Carson City coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy and determine Serrato’s cause and manner of death.

