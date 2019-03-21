Inmate, 76, dies at Northern Nevada prison hospice facility

James Floyd (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 76-year-old inmate died in the hospice facility of a Northern Nevada prison on Monday, the Department of Corrections announced.

James Floyd died at about 10:40 a.m. Monday at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, the department said Wednesday afternoon. Floyd arrived at the Carson City prison from Clark County in June 2014, and was serving four to 10 years for burglary, with a consecutive sentence of one to 10 years for possession of stolen property, the department said.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner responded, and Floyd’s family has been notified of his death. An autopsy will be scheduled, the department said.

