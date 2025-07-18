Inmate at Las Vegas prison dies, corrections department says

The offender, a 60-year-old woman, was serving time for manslaughter and abuse of an elderly person.

An inmate at a women’s prison in Las Vegas died last week, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Kelly King, 60, died July 9 at Mike O’Callahan Military Medical Center at Nellis Air Force Base, according to the department’s release.

King was serving a sentence of up to nine years for manslaughter and abuse of an elderly person at Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center in Las Vegas before her hospitalization.

A cause of death for King was not listed. An autopsy has been requested, according to the department.

