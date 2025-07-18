87°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Inmate at Las Vegas prison dies, corrections department says

Kelly King. (Courtesy of Nevada Department of Corrections)
Kelly King. (Courtesy of Nevada Department of Corrections)
More Stories
Carlos Blakely, left, and Anthony Aguilar appear during a hearing in Pahrump Justice Court Thur ...
Teens charged in Pahrump park shooting plead not guilty
Manuel Ruiz, suspected in a livestreamed Strip shooting that left two dead, leaves a courtroom ...
Witnesses describe Strip shooting scene; Suspect could face death penalty
Woman withdraws plea in death of boyfriend found decapitated in Henderson
A Las Vegas medical professional pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of Medicare fraud after ...
Las Vegas nurse practicioner admits to billing over $14M in fraudulent Medicare claims
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2025 - 7:27 pm
 

An inmate at a women’s prison in Las Vegas died last week, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Kelly King, 60, died July 9 at Mike O’Callahan Military Medical Center at Nellis Air Force Base, according to the department’s release.

King was serving a sentence of up to nine years for manslaughter and abuse of an elderly person at Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center in Las Vegas before her hospitalization.

A cause of death for King was not listed. An autopsy has been requested, according to the department.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES