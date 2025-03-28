80°F
Crime

Inmate at Nevada prison dies, officials say

Northern Nevada Correctional Center. (Courtesy, Nevada Department of Corrections)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2025 - 5:47 pm
 

A Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate died Tuesday, according to a news release.

The release, sent Thursday from the Nevada Department of Corrections, states that Samuel Hamett, 72, was pronounced dead Tuesday, but it did not list a cause of death.

An autopsy was requested, prison officials said.

Hamett was serving a life sentence — with the possibility of parole — for sex crimes with a victim under the age of 16, according to the Department of Corrections.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

