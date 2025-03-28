Inmate at Nevada prison dies, officials say

Police make arrest in Las Vegas Tesla fire; suspect will be taken into federal custody

A Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate died Tuesday, according to a news release.

The release, sent Thursday from the Nevada Department of Corrections, states that Samuel Hamett, 72, was pronounced dead Tuesday, but it did not list a cause of death.

An autopsy was requested, prison officials said.

Hamett was serving a life sentence — with the possibility of parole — for sex crimes with a victim under the age of 16, according to the Department of Corrections.

