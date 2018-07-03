Inmate at Northern Nevada Correctional Center dies

An inmate at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center died last week, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Jerald Townson, 61, died June 27. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Jerald Townson, 61, died June 27 at the correction center’s Regional Medical Facility in Carson City, NDOC spokeswoman Brooke Santina said. Townson was committed in May 2017 and was serving 1-2 years for burglary and theft.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner will determine Townson’s cause and manner of death.

