Inmate convicted of murder dies in Nevada prison

Tam Nguyen (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate in prison for murder died Saturday, the Nevada Department of Corrections said.

Tam Nguyen, 63, was pronounced dead about 8:35 a.m. Saturday in the infirmary at High Desert State Prison, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas, according to a department release Wednesday.

Nguyen was committed from Clark County in February 1999 after being convicted of first-degree murder. He was serving a sentence of 40 years to life with the possibility of parole, the department said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine Nguyen’s cause and manner of death.

