Inmate convicted of sexual assault of a child dies in Nevada prison

Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate Robert Siow is seen in an undated mugshot. Siow was ...
Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate Robert Siow is seen in an undated mugshot. Siow was found dead in his jail cell on December 18th. (Nevada Department of Coorrections)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2025 - 6:13 pm
 

A man who was sentenced in Clark County to at least 35 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child was pronounced dead at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, Nevada Department of Corrections officials said Tuesday.

The department said in a news release Tuesday that Robert Siow, 62, died at the prison, which is in Carson City, on Dec. 18. Siow’s kin were notified and an autopsy was requested, according to the release.

Siow was serving a sentence of 420 months — 35 years — to life with the possibility of parole after he was convicted of sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16, according to a department news release. Siow entered the prison system Oct. 10, 2012, from Clark County, the release said.

Clark County District Court records show Siow had earned credit for 562 days served after he was sentenced in October 2012.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

