Crime

Inmate dies at Clark County Detention Center

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2021 - 4:46 pm
 
Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A male inmate died early Monday at the Clark County Detention Center, Las Vegas police say.

At around 1:45 a.m., a corrections officer was checking on an inmate when she noticed he wasn’t moving, according to a news release on Tuesday.

Officers entered the cell and began life-saving measures. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead.

The man had been booked July 10 on a bench warrant for unlawful occupancy of a dwelling, police said.

The man’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan @reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

