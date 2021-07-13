Inmate dies at Clark County Detention Center
A man died inside the Clark County Detention Center on Monday, Las Vegas police said Tuesday.
A male inmate died early Monday at the Clark County Detention Center, Las Vegas police say.
At around 1:45 a.m., a corrections officer was checking on an inmate when she noticed he wasn’t moving, according to a news release on Tuesday.
Officers entered the cell and began life-saving measures. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead.
The man had been booked July 10 on a bench warrant for unlawful occupancy of a dwelling, police said.
The man’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan @reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.