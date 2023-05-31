78°F
Crime

Inmate dies at Clark County jail

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2023 - 9:27 am
 
Clark County Detention Center (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A Clark County Detention Center inmate has died, according to police and the Clark County coroner’s office.

Keonte Carter, 25, was pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m. May 23 at University Medical Center after he was found in an unknown condition at the detention center, according to the coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Wednesday morning.

The charge for which Carter had been jailed was not immediately available.

The Metropolitan Police Department, which oversees the jail, wrote in a statement Tuesday that Carter died at the detention center, and was found around around 1 p.m. They declined to provide further information.

“LVMPD does not provide a press release when a person in custody at CCDC dies from suicide, medical incident, or natural causes,” Metro wrote.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

