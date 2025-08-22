107°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Inmate dies at High Desert State Prison

Jared Beebe (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Jared Beebe (Nevada Department of Corrections)
High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Shawn Davis, known as “Chef Big Shake,” pictured in an undated photo. (Courtesy Milan's Legal)
‘Shark Tank’ chef says Henderson bank employee discriminated against him
Law enforcement officials in San Bernardino County, Calif., conduct an investigation Friday, Au ...
Parents of 7-month-old Calif. baby arrested on suspicion of murder
Over roughly three weeks, Jerrell Roberts, a Clark County juvenile justice employee, impersonat ...
Police: County worker used stolen bar number to pose as lawyer
Kayla Alery becomes emotional during her sentencing hearing as her attorney describes circumsta ...
‘Every single day feels heavy’: Slain man’s family grieves as Las Vegas killer is sentenced
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2025 - 3:58 pm
 

A prisoner at the High Desert State Prison was found dead inside the Indian Springs facility, authorities said Thursday.

Jared Beebe, 39, was pronounced dead Sunday at the prison, the Nevada Department of Corrections stated in a press release. Additional details about Beebe’s death were not provided.

Beebe has been in the state prison system since August 2023 from Elko County and was serving a sentence of 84 months to 288 months for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, being a “habitual” criminal and possession of a stolen credit card, according to the release and online prison records.

An autopsy was requested per state law and next-of-kin were notified, according to the release.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES