Inmate dies at High Desert State Prison

A prisoner at the High Desert State Prison was found dead inside the Indian Springs facility, authorities said Thursday.

Jared Beebe, 39, was pronounced dead Sunday at the prison, the Nevada Department of Corrections stated in a press release. Additional details about Beebe's death were not provided.

Beebe has been in the state prison system since August 2023 from Elko County and was serving a sentence of 84 months to 288 months for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, being a “habitual” criminal and possession of a stolen credit card, according to the release and online prison records.

An autopsy was requested per state law and next-of-kin were notified, according to the release.

