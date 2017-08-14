Inmate dies at High Desert State Prison near Las Vegas

An inmate died this month at the infirmary of High Desert State Prison, the Nevada Corrections Department said.

Norman Fye (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate died this month at the infirmary of High Desert State Prison, the Nevada Corrections Department said.

Norman Fye, 54, died about 8:25 a.m. Aug. 3, the Corrections Department said.

He was committed from Clark County Detention Center on July 14, 2011, and was serving 120 months to life with the possibility of parole for sexual assault of a victim younger than 16.

The Corrections Department asks the public for help finding next of kin. Anyone with information may call 775-350-0037.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.