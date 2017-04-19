Inmate dies at Las Vegas hospice

Donte Adams (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate serving time in Las Vegas died Tuesday afternoon, according to the state Department of Corrections.

About 4 p.m. Tuesday, 46-year-old Donte Lamont Adams died at the Nathan Adelson Hospice. He was housed at the High Desert State Prison prior to his admission to the hospice, the department said.

Adams was committed from Clark County on May 5, 2015. According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, he was serving a sentence of 28 to 72 months for sale of a controlled substance.

The Clark County coroner’s office will perform the autopsy and determine his cause and manner of death.

