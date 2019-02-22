Inmate dies at Southern Desert Correctional Center

Absalon Traylor (Nevada Department of Corrections)

The Nevada Department of Corrections is investigating the death of a 29-year-old inmate, who appears to have died in an apparent suicide Tuesday evening, officials said.

Correctional officers found Absalon Traylor, 29, in his cell at the Southern Desert Correctional Center, located about 30 miles north of Las Vegas. Medical staff later pronounced Traylor dead in the cell, the Corrections Department said Thursday evening.

Traylor was housed alone when he was found. It was not immediately clear if he was on suicide watch at the time of his death.

He was committed from Clark County on June 13, 2017, the department said. Traylor was sentenced to a year and two months to four years for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

He entered a guilty plea agreement for the charge on Oct. 4, 2016, district court records show.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Clark County coroner’s office, which will determine Traylor’s cause and manner of death.

