Inmate dies in prison north of Las Vegas

Ralph Jackson (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate serving time north of Las Vegas died March 30, the Nevada Corrections Department said.

Ralph Jackson, 65, was found unresponsive in bed in his cell at the Southern Desert Correctional Center, about 30 miles north of Las Vegas. Medical staff responded and started life-saving measures but could not revive him, according to the department.

Jackson was committed from Clark County on April 6, 2000, and was serving eight consecutive 10- to 25-year sentences for sexual assault with a deadly weapon, the department said in a statement.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine Jackson’s cause of death.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.