Inmate dies in Reno

An inmate housed at Lovelock Correctional Center in Reno died Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Corrections said.
At about 10:45 a.m., Timothy Grimaldi died at Renown Regional Medical Center, the department of corrections said. He had been at the medical center since March 1.
The 65-year-old was convicted of murder and was serving two life sentences since 1972.
The Washoe County coroner’s office will schedule an autopsy.
Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.