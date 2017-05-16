Inmate dies in Reno

Timothy Grimaldi (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate housed at Lovelock Correctional Center in Reno died Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Corrections said.

At about 10:45 a.m., Timothy Grimaldi died at Renown Regional Medical Center, the department of corrections said. He had been at the medical center since March 1.

The 65-year-old was convicted of murder and was serving two life sentences since 1972.

The Washoe County coroner’s office will schedule an autopsy.

