Inmate from Carson City dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center

A Carson City man imprisoned at Northern Nevada Correctional Center died Wednesday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

David Kirkman, 67, was convicted of driving under the influence and sentenced to 21 to 33 months in prison. He came to NDOC on June 18, according to a news release about his death.

Authorities said that an autopsy had been requested. Kirkman’s cause of death was not immediately available.

