Inmate from Clark County, 64, dies in Northern Nevada prison

A 64-year-old inmate died in hospice care at a Northern Nevada prison on Monday, the Department of Corrections announced.

David Villegas died about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the hospice unit of Carson City’s Northern Nevada Correctional Center, the department said in a release Tuesday afternoon. Villegas was committed from Clark County and was serving 10 years to life with the possibility of parole for lewdness with a minor and attempted lewdness with a minor.

Villegas arrived at the Carson City prison on Sept. 26, 2011, the department said. He was convicted of four counts of lewdness with a child under 14 years old, as well as one count of attempted lewdness with a child, in August 2011, district court records show.

An autopsy will be scheduled with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner, the department said.

