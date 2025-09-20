Inmate from Clark County dies at Ely State Prison

Michael Thompson, 39, was serving a sentence of 30 years to life with the possibility of parole for murder in the second degree and murder in the first degree, according to a press release.

Michael Thompson, 39, was serving a sentence of 30 years to life with the possibility of parole for murder in the second degree and murder in the first degree, according to a press release. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate at the Ely State Prison who arrived from Clark County in 2022 died this week, according to state authorities.

Michael Thompson, 39, was pronounced dead at the prison Sept. 15, the Nevada Department of Corrections said in a press release Thursday.

Thompson was serving a sentence of 30 years to life with the possibility of parole for murder in the second degree and murder in the first degree, the release said. Thompson arrived at the Ely prison in October 2022.

The release noted that officials have requested an autopsy in accordance with state law and that family have been notified. Other information was not released.

