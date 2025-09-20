83°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Inmate from Clark County dies at Ely State Prison

Michael Thompson, 39, was serving a sentence of 30 years to life with the possibility of parole ...
Michael Thompson, 39, was serving a sentence of 30 years to life with the possibility of parole for murder in the second degree and murder in the first degree, according to a press release. (Nevada Department of Corrections)
More Stories
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Teen arrested in ‘sophisticated cyber crime’ attacks against Las Vegas casinos
Attorney Ofelia Markarian joins the family of Julio Bravo as they speak to the public in Las Ve ...
‘Always our protector’: Family of slain Las Vegas teen want juvenile suspects tried as adults
A new leader is running the FBI’s Las Vegas office, which has undergone multiple management c ...
FBI Las Vegas office has a new leader after reported firing of predecessor
Shooting at Las Vegas Strip resort property injures 1
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2025 - 5:59 pm
 

An inmate at the Ely State Prison who arrived from Clark County in 2022 died this week, according to state authorities.

Michael Thompson, 39, was pronounced dead at the prison Sept. 15, the Nevada Department of Corrections said in a press release Thursday.

Thompson was serving a sentence of 30 years to life with the possibility of parole for murder in the second degree and murder in the first degree, the release said. Thompson arrived at the Ely prison in October 2022.

The release noted that officials have requested an autopsy in accordance with state law and that family have been notified. Other information was not released.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES