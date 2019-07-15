Inmate from Clark County dies in custody in Carson City

Terrance Smith, 56, was committed from Clark County in January 2003, and at the time of his death was serving 10 years to life with the possibility of parole.

Northern Nevada Correctional Center. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Terrance Smith (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 56-year-old inmate who was serving time for sexual assault in Carson City died over the weekend, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Terrance Smith was pronounced dead about 2:45 p.m. Saturday inside the hospice unit at Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

Smith was committed from Clark County in January 2003, and at the time of his death was serving 10 years to life with the possibility of parole, according to the department. Details on the crime were not immediately available.

Smith’s family has been notified, and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner will determine his cause and manner of death.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.