Inmate from Clark County dies in Northern Nevada prison

A 72-year-old man serving a life sentence in a Northern Nevada prison has died, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

John Odoms (Nevada Department of Corrections)

John Odoms, convicted of being a habitual criminal, died 8:04 p.m. Monday at the Northern Nevada Correction Center in Carson City, the agency said in a news release. His next of kin have been notified of his death, it said.

Odoms was committed out of Clark County on Feb. 4, 1982.

An autopsy will be scheduled.

