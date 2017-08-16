ad-fullscreen
Crime

Inmate hospitalized after trying to hang himself in Henderson jail

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2017 - 7:13 pm
 

An inmate tried to hang himself Sunday night in a Henderson jail.

Officers responded to Henderson Detention Center about 9:20 p.m. Sunday on reports of the attempt, Henderson police spokesman Scott Williams said. The inmate was taken to an unspecified hospital, where he remained Tuesday afternoon.

Williams said the man was alive as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. However, Williams said the man was released from police custody about 1:25 p.m. because his condition was “grave enough that there’s no reason for us to provide security.”

He was jailed about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8 on several counts, including five of burglary and three of property destruction.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

