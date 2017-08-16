Inmate hospitalized after trying to hang himself in Henderson jail

An inmate tried to hang himself Sunday night in a Henderson jail. Officers responded to Henderson Detention Center about 9:20 p.m. Sunday on reports of the attempt, Henderson police spokesman Scott Williams said. The inmate was taken to an unspecified hospital, where he remained Tuesday afternoon.

Williams said the man was alive as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. However, Williams said the man was released from police custody about 1:25 p.m. because his condition was “grave enough that there’s no reason for us to provide security.”

He was jailed about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8 on several counts, including five of burglary and three of property destruction.

