Crime

Inmate on house arrest dies, Las Vegas police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2021 - 5:23 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man on house arrest died by suicide Wednesday in northwest Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the 2700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard after a report of a shooting, and they found a man inside the apartment suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Police said the man was placed on house arrest in August, but it was unclear Thursday what he had been charged with.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

