Inmate pronounced dead at High Desert State Prison

John Wright, 60, was pronounced dead around 4:15 p.m. while in the infirmary unit at High Desert State Prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Watch towers at the High Desert State Prison, a part of the State of Nevada Department of Corrections, near Indian Springs. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An inmate serving time for robbery was pronounced dead Monday at a prison near Indian Springs, officials announced Tuesday.

The prison is about 20 miles north of the Las Vegas Valley.

Wright, who was admitted to the prison in January 2012, was serving 15 years for robbery, NDOC said.

An autopsy has been scheduled, but the coroner’s office said information regarding the death was not available as of Tuesday afternoon.

