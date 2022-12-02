56°F
Crime

Inmate recaptured after walking away from Las Vegas facility

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2022 - 5:31 pm
 
Ashley Daniels, who was recaptured after walking away from Las Vegas facility. (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Ashley Daniels, who was recaptured after walking away from Las Vegas facility. (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Casa Grande Transitional Housing at 3955 W. Russell Road in Las Vegas (Google)
Casa Grande Transitional Housing at 3955 W. Russell Road in Las Vegas (Google)

Law enforcement captured an inmate Thursday who had walked away from a Las Vegas corrections facility last week.

On Nov. 21, Ashley Daniels walked away from Casa Grande Transitional Housing. Daniels was serving a sentence of 18 to 48 months for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Daniels was caught Thursday morning in Las Vegas, according to NDOC.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

