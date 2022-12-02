Inmate recaptured after walking away from Las Vegas facility
Ashley Daniels was serving 18 to 48 months for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle.
Law enforcement captured an inmate Thursday who had walked away from a Las Vegas corrections facility last week.
On Nov. 21, Ashley Daniels walked away from Casa Grande Transitional Housing. Daniels was serving a sentence of 18 to 48 months for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.
Daniels was caught Thursday morning in Las Vegas, according to NDOC.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.