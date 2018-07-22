Inmate walks away from Northern Nevada prison

Ezekial Earl Derr, 30, walked away from Humboldt Conservation Camp in Winnemucca, Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina said in a release

Ezekial Earl Derr, 30 (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate escaped Saturday evening from a minimum security facility in Northern Nevada, a corrections spokeswoman said.

Derr was committed from Clark County on Feb. 1, 2016. He was serving 12 to 72 months for larceny, burglary, home invasion and possession of a debit or a credit card without an owner’s consent.

He was last seen wearing prison clothes: a blue shirt, blue pants and black workboots.

The release described him as a white man standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Santina urged anybody with information on Derr’s whereabouts to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

