People walk outside of the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

The inmate who was found unresponsive in a Clark County Detention Center cell in April has been identified by the coroner’s office.

Enrique Diaz, 37, city of residence unknown, died from methamphetamine intoxication at the hospital he was taken to on April 24, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office determined the death was an accident. It is unclear on what charges Diaz was being held.

