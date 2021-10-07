80°F
Inmate who died in Clark County jail of medical episode identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2021 - 5:36 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County coroner's office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified an inmate who died last month while awaiting trial in a domestic violence case.

Chadd Scott Nelson, 43, died Sept. 8 in Clark County Detention Center from an exsanguination gastrointestinal hemorrhage and peptic ulcer disease, according to the coroner’s office.

A statement from Las Vegas police said Nelson was experiencing a medical episode, but when medical personnel arrived he “became uncooperative,” so officers put him in handcuffs.

He became unresponsive and died at the jail, police said.

Nelson was arrested Sept. 3 in connection with a February case. He was charged with three counts of domestic battery on a pregnant woman and coercion. Court documents show the case was dismissed the day after Nelson died.

Nelson was previously charged with domestic battery in 2013, but the district attorney’s office declined to prosecute, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

