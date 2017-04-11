Inmate who escaped from Las Vegas hospital apprehended

Jay Thomas Cantrell, 51 (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate who escaped from a Las Vegas hospital Monday night is back in custody, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Jay Cantrell, 51, escaped from the Muri Stein Hospital, 6161 W. Charleston Blvd., by breaking a window about 6:40 p.m. Monday night, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.

Cantrell was back in custody Tuesday morning, she said. No details of his apprehension were immediately available.

Cantrell was transferred to the hospital in March for a psychological evaluation, pending a trial for domestic violence-related charges, Keast said. He was previously housed in High Desert State Prison.

Cantrell has been in and out of prison multiple times, Keast said, and was last imprisoned in December for grand larceny and habitual criminal charges.

6161 W. Charleston Blvd., las vegas, nv