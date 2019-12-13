Inmates, families get chance to share Christmas at Las Vegas event

Hope for Prisoners held a “Christmas morning” for 50 inmates and their family on Thursday night, giving the prisoners a chance to open presents with their children.

Chris Ritenour of Virginia, who is an inmate at Casa Grande Transitional Housing, holds his daughter Rayleigh Ritenour, 1, at HOPE for Prisoners' 50 Christmases event on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at The Crossing Church in Las Vegas. This is the second time Ritenour has met his daughter. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Robert Brackeen, left and Carsen Brackeen, right, hang out on their "living room" couch with their children Raedyn, 3, and Ryleigh, 2, at HOPE for Prisoners' 50 Christmases event on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at The Crossing Church in Las Vegas. HOPE For Prisoners set up "living rooms" for 50 inmates from Casa Grande Transitional Housing and their families to celebrate Christmas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

50 "living rooms" are set up for 50 inmates and their families to celebrate Christmas through HOPE for Prisoners on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at The Crossing Church in Las Vegas. The evening includes a meeting with their loved ones, dinner and gift opening. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Jon Ponder, HOPE for Prisoners founder and CEO, speaks to those attending the organization's 50 Christmases event on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at The Crossing Church in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Chris Ritenour holds his daughter, Rayleigh Ritenour, 1, for the second time in her life at HOPE for Prisoners' 50 Christmases event on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at The Crossing Church in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Chris Ritenour waits for his family to arrive as he watches other inmates' loved ones file in at HOPE for Prisoners' 50 Christmases event on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at The Crossing Church in Las Vegas. "I'm anxious for them to get here, but not nervous," he said about his getting to see his daughter for the second time ever. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Jimmy Bocanegra, center, laughs with his daughter, Arianna Bocanegra, 11, right, as his mother Regina Helm, left, wipes her tears at HOPE for Prisoners' 50 Christmases event on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at The Crossing Church in Las Vegas. Bocanegra had not seen his daughter in two and one-half years. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Raedyn Brackeen, 3, sits between his parents Robert Brackeen, left, and Carsen Brackeen, right, at HOPE for Prisoners' 50 Christmases event on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at The Crossing Church in Las Vegas. The family came to see Robert Brackeen, who is an inmate at Casa Grande Transitional Housing. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Regina Helm slept in a car Wednesday night with her 11-year-old granddaughter, because she was going to do whatever it took to see her incarcerated son.

“I wanted to be in the same state with him. I just miss him,” Helm said while wiping tears from her eyes Thursday night at The Crossing Church, 7950 W. Windmill Lane.

Helm’s son, Jimmy Bocanegra, was one of 50 inmates who celebrated Christmas with their families at the church through a program with the nonprofit Hope for Prisoners. Because of transportation and financial issues, Bocanegra had not seen his mother or daughter, who live in California, for two and a half years.

So when Helm learned that Bocanegra would be able to leave his transitional home for the Christmas event, she arranged the nearly eight-hour drive to Las Vegas from her home in Merced, California. In the car Wednesday night, she stayed up late with her granddaughter, Arianna Bocanegra, and cuddled under blankets, because they couldn’t afford a hotel room.

She was determined to see her son again.

“I told (Arianna) if we get five minutes and 30 seconds, I’ll drive across the world to do it,” Helm said, adding that she was proud of her son and who he’s become since going to prison.

Jon Ponder, the CEO of Hope for Prisoners, said it was the fifth year the nonprofit organized the Christmas event. All of the inmates who went to the event live at Casa Grande, a transitional facility that houses inmates who will soon be eligible for parole.

Each family sat on couches and armchairs arranged around a coffee table and a Christmas tree. Donated presents for the inmates’ children were placed under the trees, along with the occasional bike. Religious Christmas music piped into the room, but the sound of children laughing or crying out for their dad was louder.

“It’s a lot, I’m very, very happy,” said 27-year-old Robert Owens, who wore a suit as he sat on a couch with his girlfriend and watched their young children play.

Owens hadn’t seen his kids since he was incarcerated two and a half years ago, he said. They live in California and couldn’t visit because of transportation issues. His daughter, who was 3 months old when he was incarcerated, wouldn’t let her dad hold her Thursday night.

It didn’t seem to bother Owens. He just wanted to see his kids.

“That’s all I’m trying to do is get back to them,” he said, adding that the night “felt like a dream.”

Arianna Bocanegra held her father’s hand and sat as close as possible to him on the couch. She said her dad looks healthier than when he was arrested — which Jimmy Bocanegra said was for making counterfeit money.

“Being around him feels better than being around him when he was doing bad,” she said, clutching stuffed animals handed to her by a Metropolitan Police Department officer.

Jimmy Bocanegra said he’s looking forward to hopefully being granted parole in February and finding a job in Nevada after his sentence expires May 10. He said that going to prison made him change his priorities in life.

“I lost sight of what was important — time with my family,” he said. “I didn’t realize that until I got ripped away from all that.”

