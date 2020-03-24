Inmates to get free phone calls due to coronavirus restrictions

The Nevada Department of Corrections said state inmates are getting two free phone calls a week via a partnership with the state’s inmate telephone system vendor.

Inmates in the state prison system are getting free phone calls as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting suspension of inmate visitation.

The Department of Corrections said Monday state inmates are getting two free phone calls a week via a partnership with the state’s inmate telephone system vendor, Securus.

“NDOC is providing the free phone calls as a way to mitigate the impact of its suspension of visitation, a precautionary measure designed to slow the spread of COVID-10 in Nevada and protect inmates, staff and their families,” a press release from the DOC said.

The free calls apply to calls which previously would be used in an “inmate’s phone time account,” the DOC said. Additional calls to traditionally free exempt numbers like the Nevada state Public Defender’s Office will not count as a free call.

“We recognize the importance for inmates to stay connected with their families and friends,” said Charles Daniels, NDOC director, in the release.

The program is expected to run for 30 days.

