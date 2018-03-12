Inmates try to tip over transport van in southwest Las Vegas

No one was was injured Monday morning after three inmates threatened guards and tried to tip over a prisoner transport van in the southwest valley.

No one was was injured Monday morning after three inmates threatened guards and tried to tip over a prisoner transport van that was carrying nine inmates in the southwest valley.

Las Vegas police responded about 2:40 a.m. after the transport van, which is owned by Prison Transportation Services, had to pull over near Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The inmates threatened to assault guards on the van, Gordon said, and tried to tip it over by rocking the van back and forth. Metro and Nevada Highway Patrol helped block traffic while the three inmates were taken off the van.

Police resecured their restraints before sending the van on its way. As of 4:30 a.m. it wasn’t clear where the van was taking the prisoners.

Gordon said eventually all of the inmates cooperated with police. Medical staff at the scene treated one prisoner with low blood sugar.

