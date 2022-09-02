101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Crime

Investigators find several dogs buried at Amargosa Valley site

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2022 - 8:00 pm
 
Updated September 1, 2022 - 8:05 pm
The bodies of several dogs were found buried in Amargosa Valley on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Ny ...
The bodies of several dogs were found buried in Amargosa Valley on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The bodies of several dogs were found buried in Amargosa Valley on Thursday, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators served a search warrant in Amargosa to excavate what was believed to be possible burial sites.

“During the excavation several bodies of dogs were found in various stages of decomposition,” NCSO said in a video posted on YouTube.

About 300 dogs were seized during an animal cruelty investigation, and Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested on Aug. 22 on suspicion of felony animal abuse and neglect. The sheriff’s office found that Higgins and Platunov kept dozens of dogs stored in a freezer.

Two days later, 25 animals were seized as part of a search warrant served on a Pahrump property.

A petition filed by the sheriff’s office Friday in Nye County District Court said Platunov was suspected of using the dogs for his K9 security business.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property
Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property
2
Station Casinos starts demolition process for 3 shuttered hotels
Station Casinos starts demolition process for 3 shuttered hotels
3
Teen accused of fatal Summerlin stabbing found incompetent
Teen accused of fatal Summerlin stabbing found incompetent
4
Where Elvis performed in Las Vegas: Then and now — PHOTOS
Where Elvis performed in Las Vegas: Then and now — PHOTOS
5
Duran Duran powers through opener at Wynn Las Vegas
Duran Duran powers through opener at Wynn Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST