Investigators probe North Las Vegas police shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2022 - 3:35 pm
 
Updated April 3, 2022 - 4:33 pm
A North Las Vegas police vehicle. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Investigators early Sunday were probing a police shooting in a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

The shooting was reported on Moonlight Falls Avenue, near Aliante Parkway and Midnight Falls Street, North Las Vegas police wrote on Twitter.

The area was shut down for “several hours,” police said shortly before 1 a.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

