Bail set at $250K for fatal DUI suspect, a Las Vegas corrections officer

Police said Maurice Washington, 45, had a green light, but fled after the crash in the Mercedes-Benz he was driving. The pedestrian died at the scene.

A judge set bail at $250,000 Monday for a Las Vegas corrections officer accused of killing someone while driving under the influence, then fleeing the scene, according to court records. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

A judge set bail at $250,000 Monday for a Las Vegas corrections officer accused of killing someone while driving under the influence, then fleeing the scene, according to court records.

Maurice Washington, 45, was driving north on Decatur Boulevard “at a high rate of speed” around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when he struck and killed a 58-year-old Elijah Givens, who was crossing Decatur at Alta Drive against the pedestrian signal, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police said Washington had a green light, but fled after the crash in the Mercedes-Benz he was driving. The pedestrian died at the scene.

“The driver of the Mercedes-Benz eventually returned to the collision scene and showed several signs of impairment,” Metro said. He was arrested and faces counts that include DUI resulting in death, reckless driving and duty to stop at the scene of an accident.

Records show Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum ordered that, in addition to the bail amount, Washington must submit to drug monitoring and abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Washington is a corrections officer at the city jail, according to Las Vegas city spokesperson Jace Radke.

“The city is aware of the charges filed against one of our off-duty corrections officer,” Radke said in a statement. “The case is under investigation by Metro Police, and the city will be reviewing those findings. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the man who died in this accident.”

The attorney listed for Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for a status hearing to see whether prosecutors file formal charges.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.