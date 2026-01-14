Judge tried to restrict media coverage in trial for ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor, then changed course

‘I do not like this deal’: Judge orders probation in killing of 1-year-old

The judge overseeing the sexual assault trial of an alleged cult leader issued prohibitions on media coverage on Tuesday that legal experts said amounted to unconstitutional gag order and that the Las Vegas Review-Journal challenged in a letter to the court.

District Judge Jessica Peterson’s “decorum order” on the first day of jury selection in the Nathan Chasing Horse trial demanded, among other conditions, that the press not conduct interviews with parties or witnesses at the Regional Justice Center while the case is pending and “not disclose or publish any personal identifying information” without the permission of victims, witnesses and jurors.

Peterson changed course after receiving the Review-Journal’s letter. She issued an amended order that said interviews should be conducted in a way that jurors do not overhear them, while also following an instruction that witnesses not discuss their testimony.

She also changed her instruction about identifying information to a request not to name alleged victims and an order not to identify one of the officers testifying.

In a statement, the judge said her order had been used by the District Court previously without issue, but that she decided that provisions addressed by the news organization could be seen as overly broad.

“Therefore, please see the amended decorum order that the Court believes strikes a balance between the needs of the media and the protection of the jurors, Defendant, alleged victims, and the integrity of the trial,” she wrote.

Chasing Horse, 49, who played Smiles a Lot in the 1990 film “Dances with Wolves,” is accused of targeting the Native American community and sexually assaulting multiple women.

Authorities say Chasing Horse, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Indian Lakota Tribe, portrayed himself as a ‘medicine man’ and committed crimes in the U.S. and Canada while running a cult called “The Circle” that had up to 350 followers at its peak.

The judge had toyed with constraining coverage of the trial previously, saying at a Friday hearing that she might issue an order to the media with restrictions to follow in exchange for the “privilege of being in the courtroom.”

Chasing Horse’s case is high profile. Representatives from the Review-Journal; KLAS-TV, Channel 8; KTNV-TV, Channel 13 and The Associated Press showed up to cover jury selection.

Peterson said a staff attorney for the court approved her initial order. After reading the order from the bench, Peterson complained about the Review-Journal publishing quotes from a bench conference between her and attorneys during a hearing last week.

Though she said the bench conference audio should not have been used, the recording of the conference was provided to the news organization by court staff.

Review-Journal Chief Legal Officer Benjamin Lipman wrote in a letter to Peterson that her prohibition on courthouse interviews “infringes on the constitutional right to gather the news” and that her mandate on getting permission to use personally identifying information of victims and witnesses was “a prior restraint that is presumptively unconstitutional.”

State law says personal identifying information includes the name, date of birth and place of employment of a person.

Glenn Cook, executive editor of the Review-Journal, said that the news organization does not normally publish sexual assault victims’ names, but has the right to do so if it chooses.

“The decision on what we publish is ours, not the court’s,” he said.

ACLU of Nevada Legal Director Chris Peterson, who is not related to the judge, said portions of the judge’s initial order were unclear, but that it appeared to be an unconstitutional gag order in some of its provisions, like the ban on courthouse interviews.

“It doesn’t even look like the court is making exception for people who are agreeing to the interview,” he said, which “raises serious questions, because interviews happen on the courthouse premises all of the time for a lot of different cases.”

Maggie McLetchie, a First Amendment lawyer who has sometimes represented the Review-Journal, also said Peterson’s restrictions in the initial order “operate as an essential gag order.”

“While the court can control the courtroom, barring the media from talking to people on the premises is patently unconstitutional,” she said.

First Amendment attorney Marc Randazza also took issue with Peterson’s first order.

“To say you can’t publish personally identifying information about a victim, witness or juror, I don’t see where she’s got the authority to do that,” he said.

He added: “I don’t know if she’s thought this through.”

Another section of Peterson’s order, which specified that members of the media must have approved requests to cover proceedings, was “one of the most absurd overreaches I’ve seen from a judge when it comes to trial coverage anywhere except in a history book,” he said, because reporters have the right to cover any proceeding open to the public.

Media requests are filed to obtain permission to photograph, videotape or record hearings, not gain access to a courtroom.

There’s a high bar to instruct members of the media not to publish public information, said David Cuillier, director of the Freedom of Information Project at the University of Florida’s Brechner Center for the Advancement of the First Amendment.

“If this is allowed to go unchecked, then other judges will do it and it will spread,” he said. “It’s like graffiti. You have one tag on a wall and before you know it, it’s everywhere.”

Peterson scored low in the 2025 Review-Journal Judicial Performance Evaluation, with only 54.2 percent of attorneys who provided feedback about her saying she should stay on the bench.

She also received low scores on survey questions that asked whether she accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure and/or the rules of evidence and whether her explanations for her decisions were clear. On a five-point scale, her ratings for those questions were 2.96 and 3.16 respectively.

