Juvenile arrested, accused of damaging Henderson park’s grass
Nearly a month after someone drove a car through a Henderson park and destroyed the grass, police have arrested a juvenile on vandalism charges.
Nearly a month after someone drove a car through a Henderson park and destroyed the grass, police have arrested a juvenile on vandalism charges.
The Henderson Police Department announced Tuesday that a person had been arrested after two grass areas were damaged at Mission Hills Park overnight Aug. 3, which caused about $4,000 worth of damage.
“What a wonderful example of what can be accomplished when the public and the police department work together towards a common goal!” the department said in a statement Tuesday.
Further information was unavailable because the suspect is a juvenile, police spokesman Alan Olvera said.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.