Juvenile arrested, accused of damaging Henderson park’s grass

Nearly a month after someone drove a car through a Henderson park and destroyed the grass, police have arrested a juvenile on vandalism charges.

Henderson police asking for help in the Mission Hills Park field vandalism, photographed on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Henderson. Police said the vandalism took place between Aug. 3 and 4 and caused about $4,000 worth of damage. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson Police Department announced Tuesday that a person had been arrested after two grass areas were damaged at Mission Hills Park overnight Aug. 3, which caused about $4,000 worth of damage.

“What a wonderful example of what can be accomplished when the public and the police department work together towards a common goal!” the department said in a statement Tuesday.

Further information was unavailable because the suspect is a juvenile, police spokesman Alan Olvera said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.