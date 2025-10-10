Juvenile arrested amid social media threats involving 3 schools

The principals of Saville Middle School, Cram Middle School and Shadow Ridge High School said that classes at the schools were continuing as normal.

A juvenile was arrested after an investigation into social media threats involving three schools, the Clark County School District said Friday.

In letters to the families in their schools’ communities, the principals of Saville Middle School, Cram Middle School and Shadow Ridge High School said that classes at the schools were continuing as normal after threats were posted overnight on social media.

The threats were deemed to be unsubstantiated, a school district spokesperson said in an email.

The district did not name the suspect but said in an email they were investigated in connection with the probe because “making a terroristic threat is a crime.”

The administrators noted in their letters that there would be an increased police presence “out of an abundance of caution” at the campuses.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to the schools to assist, but deferred further comment to the Clark County School District Police Department.

Additional details have not been provided by the district.

Saville Middle School principal Bradley Leimbach in his letter implored parents to speak with their children and to stress that making threats can lead to serious consequences.

“We want to emphasize to our community how seriously we take the threats made to our schools,” Leimbach wrote. “Students who can make threats to a school can be charged with making a terroristic threat, among other serious crimes.”

Administrators also encouraged parents and students to report any perceived threat through the SafeVoice mobile app, a CCSD administrator, or to law enforcement. Reports can also be made by calling 1-833-216-7233, online at safevoicenv.org, or by calling school district police dispatchers at 702-799-5411.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.