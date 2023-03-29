Juvenile charged after report of gun at Shadow Ridge High School

A juvenile was charged with making terroristic threats Wednesday after authorities reported someone carrying a gun inside the campus of Shadow Ridge High School.

Parents wait outside of Shadow Ridge High School as Las Vegas police investigate after a threat by a student, who was detained, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Parents wait outside of Shadow Ridge High School as Las Vegas police investigate after a threat by a student, who was detained, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge High School is pictured as Las Vegas police investigate after a threat by a student, who was detained, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bryan Zink, public information officer for the Clark County School District Police Department, speaks outside of Shadow Ridge High School after Las Vegas police assisted in the investigation after a threat by a student, who was detained, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People wait outside of Shadow Ridge High School during a lockdown, Wednesday, March, 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. At least one person was detained Wednesday after authorities reported someone carrying a gun near Shadow Ridge High School, forcing the campus into a “hard lockdown” for more than an hour. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parents wait outside of Shadow Ridge High School as Las Vegas police investigate after a threat by a student, who was detained, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Parents wait outside of Shadow Ridge High School as Las Vegas police investigate after a threat by a student, who was detained, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Assistant Sheriff Jim Seebok speaks outside of Shadow Ridge High School after Las Vegas police assisted in the investigation after a threat by a student, who was detained, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A juvenile was charged with making terroristic threats Wednesday after authorities reported someone carrying a gun inside the campus of Shadow Ridge High School, forcing it into a “hard lockdown” for more than an hour, police said.

“This is NOT an active shooter situation,” the Metropolitan Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Principal Taci Kannon wrote in a statement to parents that the call was a “rumored threat.”

No one has been reported injured, police said.

Students at the northeast valley school were expected to be released after the school had cleared by police.

Details on the person who was detained were not immediately available.

Shadow Ridge’s baseball game against Foothill High School was postponed to Friday because of the false alarm, a coach confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

A hard lockdown requires a school to lock all of its doors and students hide until they are released, while a soft lockdown only requires a school to lock doors leading into the campus and does not disrupt classroom time, Zink said.

Clark County schools conduct five lockdown drills annually, including three hard lockdowns and two soft lockdowns.

The Clark County Education Association, which represents the teachers, posted a statement Wednesday on Twitter calling for action against gun violence.

“Everyday, there’s another incident of firearms in our schools,” the post read. “We can’t wait for a tragedy to unfold. Legislators and the Governor must act now.”

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter. Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.